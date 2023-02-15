Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
In this upcoming special election, there’s one person who stands out among the rest and that is Jay DiLisio.
He has been immersed in all things Attleboro since moving here. In that time, what has stood out is his commitment and leadership. Whether private sector or municipal government, legislative or executive, DiLisio is a leader. He was appointed assistant registrar of the Registry of Motor Vehicles, overseeing hundreds of employees across dozens of branches, executing full-scale projects, improving services and navigating a pandemic.
He’s always a top vote-getter for city council and was overwhelmingly elected council president by his peers.
Some have tried downplaying the importance of leadership experience in a mayor; perhaps because DiLisio is the only candidate who has any. No one else comes close.
In this unprecedented time in our city, nothing is more important than leadership. I strongly urge you to vote DiLisio for mayor.
Scott Domenici
Attleboro