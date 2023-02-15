Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
Our personnel director and budget director have left the city at a critical time. The next mayor must not only fill those positions, but more importantly, prepare and file with the city council a budget for the next fiscal year in a short time.
That budget must continue to advance our city while at the same time taking into account the probable economic downturn coupled with continued inflation.
I believe only Jay DiLisio has the unique talent and experience to meet this challenge.
DiLisio has experience in banking and as assistant registrar of the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Most importantly, as a five-term city councilor, DiLisio has served as council budget chair and president of the city council. The choice is clear.
Please join me in voting for DiLisio for mayor.
John F. D. Jacobi III
Attleboro