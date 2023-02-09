Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
When I came to MassDot a little over four years ago, I thought I knew it all. That came crashing down as I learned that this business is like no other.
DiLisio took the time to teach it to me. The intricacies of each department and how to best get help when I needed it. When I had victories he celebrated them, when I made mistakes he let me know and he coached me to avoid them.
He is the epitome of a servant leader. Whenever I’ve needed guidance or someone to work me through something he was there. When the pandemic hit, he was there every step of the way, everyday working hard to make sure we could be open. He asked for advice on processes and was ready to give council when needed. As a leader there is no one who can get the job done better.
Justin Hooper
Plymouth