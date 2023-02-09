Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
To the voters of the great city af Attleboro: We are writing to express our support for Jay DiLisio to be the next mayor for Attleboro.
DiLisio has shown his devotion and dedication to the city over the years. These include years of annual cleanup efforts throughout the city which he has personally lead and proudly participated. He has also lead and participated in development of the youth of the city to embrace leadership qualities and participation in their community. He has continued to show his own devotion to this effort. This includes serving on city council for many years, recently as President of the council and now has become the acting mayor.
DiLisio has the knowledge and background of how the city works. He has trained for this position and is ready to lead Attleboro into a strong, prosperous future.
Betty and Kevin Poirier
North Attleboro