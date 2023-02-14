Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I have been an Attleboro resident nearly all my life, and in business here for more than 40 years. I have known Jay Dilisio since his first days in politics. He has all the makings of an excellent mayor. He has integrity, intelligence, drive, endurance, experience and heart. He will make positive and meaningful changes and always have our backs.
Let’s vote for DiLisio on Feb. 28. A candidate we can actually respect.
Cynthia Karol
Attleboro