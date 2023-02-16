Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I am writing to express my wholehearted endorsement of Jay DiLisio for mayor.
I have been involved in Attleboro politics for many years, and I have never seen a community as excited about a mayoral candidate as Attleboro is about DiLisio. He’s the only candidate in this race that has the experience, relationships and temperament to move Attleboro forward.
His sense of collaboration is a breath of fresh air that this city needs. Beyond his decade on the council, in four short weeks (at the time of writing) he has formed a mental health task force, found better trash options, and is actively drafting the city budget without a budget director. He can make this significant progress in a short period of time because of the relationships he fosters.
I hope you join me in voting for DiLisio on Feb. 28.
Adam Tellier
Attleboro