Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Jay DiLisio for mayor.
Since I have known him, DiLisio has been one of the loudest and most effective supporters of the Attleboro Public Schools in our municipal government. His support for our schools is not surprising, as he has continuously displayed a relentless dedication to addressing the numerous issues facing our city so to improve the lives of its residents.
In addition, he has demonstrated an ability to work with a variety of people and groups with differing priorities and political persuasions. Such a collaborative and inclusive leadership style will present a welcome change to those who work in or with the municipal government. More importantly, it will allow Attleboro to continue to make important improvements towards becoming the city we all know it can be.
To ensure the continued improvement of our city, please join me in voting for DiLisio.
Stephen Withers Jr.
Attleboro