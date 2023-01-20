Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
Attleboro is a great place to live and work and I am proud to be a resident for over 70 years.
As a senior citizen living on a fixed income and long-time property owner, I am concerned about the rising cost of living. The recent impact of the property tax hike over the next 36 years to pay for the new high school, in addition to the regular annual tax increases, property re-evaluation, and additional fees for water, trash, etc., are making it unfordable for many seniors to continue to reside in the city.
Jay Dilisio has worked to expand several programs designed to assist the elderly with property tax relief, and is committed to continue this work as mayor.
On Feb. 28, vote for DiLisio. Seniors are his top priority.
Sonny Almeida
Attleboro