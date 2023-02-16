Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I wholeheartedly support Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio in the upcoming special election.
He has vast experience and knowledge to successfully lead the executive branch of government in Attleboro. The timing of this election significantly reduces the amount of time a newly elected mayor has to understand, draft and submit a balanced budget to the Municipal Council. The institutional knowledge Jay has as the former chairperson of the budget committee will ensure timely completion of this crucial process.
As the former vice president of the council, I regularly witnessed DiLisio’s command of the budget process as well as his dedication and commitment to protecting the taxpayer. In my opinion, he’s the only candidate that will seamlessly fill this position and ensure success for Attleboro for years to come. Please vote DiLisio on Feb. 28.
Heather Porreca
Attleboro