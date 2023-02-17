Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I am proud to support my dad, Jay DiLisio, in his race for mayor.
One thing he has always taught me is to do the right thing even when it is challenging. This translates to how he will be as mayor. He will always do what will be best for Attleboro.
He always has said to me to do my research. This is something that he does when he is deciding about business for the city, now as acting mayor and it is something he’ll do if elected mayor.
One thing he has always done is focus on the needs of the people in Attleboro. He tries to find the best solution to their problems. This is his priority. Not fulfilling a political agenda. He believes in doing what is best for the people and not what is best for his political views.
Ryan DiLisio
Attleboro