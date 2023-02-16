Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
This mayoral election is one of the most important in the history of our city and there are certain characteristics necessary for the job.
My takeaway from the mayoral debate held at Attleboro High School was this:
One candidate never served in an elected position and is not ready. Another made campaign promises regarding Pre-K without having needed discussions. With an annual cost of millions, this was an empty promise and shows executive overreach.
One candidate is the right person for the job. I’ve known him for 10 years, and he’s served nine years on the city council, one as president, is acting mayor, and volunteers in the community at unprecedented levels. As a U.S. Navy veteran, these are the leadership and experience qualities I want from our mayor.
I urge all citizens to come out on Feb. 28 and join me in voting DiLisio to continue as our mayor.
Jim Stors
Attleboro