Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
The city of Attleboro is where I’ve chosen to live and work for 86 years. Seniors have given our productive lives to the city — our work over the years, our volunteering, our money, dedication and commitment.
I was a member of the Larson Senior Center Board of Directors for 20 years. During those years as a volunteer member of the Council on Aging board, there were always problems with building maintenance, lack of adequate program space and parking. Thanks to his leadership, City Council President Jay DiLisio worked with our state delegation to secure the required funding for a feasibility study and the long overdue planning process for a new facility has begun.
When you vote on Feb. 28, vote for DiLisio for mayor.
Elena Clarke
Attleboro