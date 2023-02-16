Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I have known Jay DiLisio for over 10 years, and he has helped me and my family out a number of times. Whenever I have had an issue or concern I knew I could call him and he would find a solution or point me in the right direction.
I have always appreciated his focus on the needs of every resident in the city. We need a Mayor who listens to the residents and truly cares about helping them.
Please vote for DiLisio as our next mayor on Feb. 28.
Renee Lambert
Attleboro