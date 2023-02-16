Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
I am voting for Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio on Feb. 28 in the special election. All four candidates appear to be supporting similar issues as DiLisio, but I believe only one can turn an agenda into reality and that’s him.
He has more years of experience in city government than any of the other candidates, recently serving on the city council for five terms as an at-large councilor and as president. This experience with the inner workings of city government delivers results.
DiLisio has more intimate knowledge of the budget than any other candidate. Having served as the chairman of budget and appropriations gives him the experience to find the funds, secure grants and get things done.
With his service, he has developed more relationships than the other candidates allowing him to get the most accomplished.
My vote is for DiLisio.
Howard Bibeault
Attleboro