Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, council candidate
To the editor:
I am endorsing City Councilor Jay DiLisio for a fifth term. DiLisio has the skills, knowledge and experience as a civil servant.
Having served with integrity as chair of the Budget & Appropriations Committee, Public Safety & Emergency Management Committees as well as a member of the Zoning & Land Use Committee, he has a proven track record of putting in the hard work and long hours needed and experience required.
He co-founded the Attleboro Drive-Thru Food Drives helping to address food hunger in our community.
Serving on the Special Committee for Senior Tax Abatement, he confirmed his commitment to seniors and supports the need for a new senior center and expanded services.
Finally, he has served as a mentor for the Youth Commission and sets an example to the youth of Attleboro of the importance of public service to our city’s quality of life and its future.
Madeleine McNielly
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.