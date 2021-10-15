Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, council candidate
To the editor:
I am endorsing Jay DiLisio for re-election to the Attleboro City Council. With his involvement with Attleboro Youth Commission, city police and organizing food drives, he has continued to show his love and support for the City of Attleboro.
DiLisio has continually shown the long hours of work and research to support our community.
Martha J. Eastly
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.