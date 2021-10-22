Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, council candidate
To the editor:
Despite growing up in a very conservative household, I am a proud Democrat. More importantly, I’m a proud voter.
I always look for candidates who work across the aisle, who engage their constituents and are motivated by a strong urge to listen, learn, and work together. In the past I have voted for members of both parties. I always do my research and get to know my candidate as best I can.
I want a candidate who has the courage to engage in difficult conversations and debate with the purpose of working together for the greater good. I don’t need someone who agrees with me all the time, but I want someone who will listen all the time. A candidate I can trust.
Jay DiLisio has been an amazing advocate for our community, and he exemplifies everything I look for in my representative. Vote for DiLisio on Nov. 2.
Kelly S. Tallman
Attleboro
