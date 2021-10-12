Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, council candidate
To the editor:
I am supporting Jay DiLisio for re-election to the city council at large. DiLisio has been vocal about how important it is to be fiscally responsible in these times.
In government the best leaders are the leaders who make the best fiscal dicisions by understanding the impact of each vote and the impact that vote will have in the future. DiLisio has been committed to controlling spending, and to transparency relation the the budget process. Over the last four years the budget process has ran smoothly under his leadership as chair of the Budget Committee. He always asks pertinent questions to understand if the need to spend is truly necessary.
DiLisio introduced business to review the city’s fiscal and cash reserve policy to ensure Attleboro’s finances are protected for years to come. Please vote DiLisio for council at large on Nov. 2.
Darryl W. Babingon
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.