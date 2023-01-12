Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
Having served as executive director of the council on aging (2001-2021), I am well acquainted with the particular challenges faced by residents living on fixed incomes (most of whom are seniors).
Seniors are candidate Jay DiLisio’s top priority. He is aware of the burden that increased costs cause for them to stay in their homes due to exorbitant property taxes while addressing the need for home modifications and repairs, and long waits for public housing. He supports the feasibility for a new senior center now, not in 5-10 years.
I have spent many years observing DiLisio’s careful attention to the needs of those who may not write the biggest campaign checks, but who spent their lives here in Attleboro making many contributions.
He exhibits unusual care and compassion for citizens other politicians in his generation have a tendency to overlook. DiLisio is invested in the well-being of all Attleboro residents.
Madeleine McNielly
Attleboro