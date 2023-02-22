Endorsement for Jay DiLisio for mayor
To the editor:
While I commend and respect all the candidates that are running for mayor of the city of Attleboro, I must throw my support behind James “Jay” DiLisio for mayor in the upcoming special election.
I believe that DiLisio has the greater overall experience and knowledge to serve all the citizens of Attleboro in a way that the citizens as a whole deserve. His actions in his service to the citizens of Attleboro in his various positions past and present has shown just this type of leadership. I urge all the citizens of Attleboro, especially those I know, to vote for DiLisio in this coming election as he will be best for the city and its citizens as a whole.
Joe Caponigro
Attleboro