Endorsement for Jay DiLisio for mayor
To the editor:
When I think about key people in my life, Jay DiLisio comes to mind because of his influence, intelligence, and motivation. We met about 10 years ago through mutual friends in the community. During that time, DiLisio has been involved in many different roles in the city of Attleboro. He is a leader and a great role model mentoring the youth in our community.
DiLisio beams positivity 90% of the time. Throughout all of the years I have known him, he has always looked for ways to serve others. His inspiration led me to volunteer in Attleboro to make it a better community. He has great leadership qualifications and always listens to both sides of the issue. He has proven over the years to be an advocate for all people. This is why he will be a mayor for all.
Proud to support him and call him my friend.
John L. Hanrahan
Attleboro