Endorsement for Jay DiLisio for mayor
To the editor:
I would like to take a minute to give reason as to why the voters in Attleboro should vote for acting Mayor Jay DiLisio on Feb. 28.
DiLisio has shown his effectiveness as city councilor, then as city council president, to become acting mayor due to the former mayor leaving the post. His record alone shows me he is a person of many talents. Former chair of Budget and Appropriations Committee, vice-chair of Public Safety and Emergency Management Committee, Zoning Committee, Committee for Senior Tax Abatement, Youth Commission, youth coach and others too many to mention.
I have spoken with DiLisio and asked him what his priorities as mayor would be. He told me fiscal stability, supporting the need for mental health awareness issues, new future for seniors, solving water needs, “Blue Pride” and housing needs, to mention a few.
Darryl W. Babington
Attleboro