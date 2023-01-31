Endorsement for Jay DiLisio for mayor
To the editor:
Jay DiLisio has local roots and is known as a fair, honest and intelligent man of principle, compassion, trust and respect, integrity and hard work. He has an impressive background and skills in both the public and private sectors and is focused on the issues that are important for resident’s quality of life while working to make Attleboro a great place to work and live.
DiLisio will promote a transparent and ethical government, whether it’s a community member seeking re-appointment to serve on a board, the hiring of department heads or any other official act as mayor. These are values that I know my neighbors share.
Leadership is the ability to put others needs ahead of your own. For responsible stewardship of the city, vote DiLisio for mayor.
John LaCroix
Attleboro