Endorsement for Jay DiLisio for mayor
To the editor:
The job of mayor of Attleboro is an important one, when considering the qualifications of the position, leadership and experience are two of the top areas of the job.
The mayor is the chief executive of the city, acting Mayor Jay DiLisio is the most experienced leader and the most qualified. I’ve known DiLisio for over 10 years and from the time we first met, leadership is a trait that I saw in him. He is a man who gets things done by working with the city’s stakeholders to find solutions to the issues facing our city. DiLisio exemplifies Blue Pride through his involvement in volunteer organizations and his work on many city boards and the city council, these are the reasons why I am voting for DiLisio on Tuesday Feb. 28.
Richard W. Lunt
Attleboro