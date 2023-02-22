Endorsement for Jay DiLisio for mayor
To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Jay DiLisio for mayor. I first reached out to DiLisio years ago when I heard he was leading an Attleboro Youth Commission. Having relocated to Attleoboro and raising my family here, I was interested in this opportunity for youth to learn about our government and city leadership.
As an assistant registrar of the Registry of Motor Vehilces, five-term at-large city councilor and then city council president, I believe DiLisio has the municipal and executive experience needed to best lead Attleboro.
I’ve been impressed with his vision for our city, from his focus on fixing our water issues, sourcing a new police station in South Attleboro and his focus on a new senior center, to name a few.
As voters, we have the opportunity to vote for the candidate we believe will best lead our city. I truly believe that is Dilisio.
Mike Levasseur
Attleboro