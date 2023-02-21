Endorsement for Jay DiLisio for mayor
To the editor:
Jay DiLisio is the right choice for mayor. I have had the privilege of calling him my friend for close to 10 years now.
In those years he has shown his enthusiasm and love for helping people. Whether it is on city council, as acting mayor or donating his time to The Hebron Food Pantry, Soup for Heat, and other various events in the city.
The way he works with others in the city, as well as his connections with state officials makes him the clear choice.
The knowledge he has gained as an at-large city councilor and listening and understanding what the people of our great city need to succeed going forward, puts him ahead of the pack.
Please get out and vote for DiLisio on Feb. 28th.
Lionel Choiniere
Attleboro