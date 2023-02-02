Endorsement for Jay DiLisio for mayor
To the editor:
Re: “City mayoral candidate says he’ll forgo 2023 pay if elected,” front page, Jan. 30:
In response to mayoral candidate John Davis announcing if elected he would forfeit his salary as mayor for the remainder of 2023.
I assume he does not understand the relationship between price vs cost. I feel confident many in our community agree. The candidate offering lower salary cannot be a consideration when electing our mayor. The best reason is performance and commitment. Hands down James (Jay) DiLisio has proven his value as a member of our community and his dedication to each of the many areas of our city government in which he has served.
Doug Gobin
Attleboro