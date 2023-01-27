Endorsement for Jay DiLisio, mayoral candidate
To the editor:
I was introduced to Jay DiLisio five years ago as a city councilor who also worked for the Registry of Motor Vehicles. I then confided in him that an immigrant friend of mine, who didn’t speak English, needed help setting up an appointment so she could get a driver’s license. Although DiLisio didn’t even know me, he selflessly, went out of his way, called the proper individuals, and arranged a meeting where an appointment was then easily accomplished.
DiLisio is undoubtedly the best mayoral candidate with the strongest qualifications. His humble devotion to the citizens of Attleboro is unique and immeasurable. He is always beyond fair, and it has never been about himself. Our senior center has been in the same location for over 50 years, and I believe DiLisio will pave the way for our seniors to acquire the senior center they deserve.
Mike Parker
Attleboro
