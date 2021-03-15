To the editor:
On April 6 the polls will open in North Attleboro and JoAnn Cathcart will be listed as a candidate for re-election on the Town Council.
I know Cathcart very well, having grown up in North Attleboro with her and I highly recommend her for this position. She has a great wealth of knowledge and “hands on” experience about every aspect of North Attleboro. Not only has she “walked the walk” as a lifetime resident, she has also worked in several departments, she was interim town administrator and recently retired as assistant to the town manager. Anyone you ask will tell you that Cathcart is always open and understanding, very prepared, always researches her subject matter and always tends to shed a little humor in any situation. Cathcart not only knows the town’s history, but she also knows how the process and procedures work to get things accomplished. I’m asking you to vote for Cathcart.
Maureen Merigold
Plainville
