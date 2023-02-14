Endorsement for John Davis, candidate for mayor
To the editor:
My family and I have resided in Attleboro for over 60 years, with three generations attending Attleboro High School.
My wife and I have dedicated many years to community service, especially our annual Christmas dinner for all. I met Davis many years ago being an East Sider of Attleboro. My Dad had an issue about trash pickups. He called Davis, our Ward 5 counselor, and within an hour, he showed up at the house reassuring us the problem was taken care of.
I have seen Davis do so much for the city with the time he has spent on different boards. Also, he has given back to others in need.
My opinion — Davis has the skills and leadership to guide our city to all its needs.
Daniel McKearney
Attleboro