Endorsement for John Davis for mayor
To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of John Davis for mayor. I’ve known Davis for well over 25 years now and I can tell you he is honest, hardworking and selfless. He loves this city, was born and raised in it, and has tirelessly work over the years to help everyone he can. He’s volunteers for Christmas for Kids, food pantries, Self Help, the Charter Commission and the City Council. There are so many other agencies and people he’s helped along the way. Davis is so giving and truly wants what is best for the greater good. He isn’t beholden to anyone. Not many can say that. Davis is a born leader and he has the knowledge and experience to hit the ground running once elected.
If you want a mayor who will work for you one who will be honest and hardworking, Davis is your candidate. He will move our city forward and always do what is best for the city as a whole.
Kimberly Allard
Attleboro