Endorsement for John Simmons, North Council
To the editor:
I am in the fortunate position of having John D. Simmons as my close friend and business partner.
His dedication to and record as a North Attleboro Town Councilor is refreshing. He has served on several subcommittees, including the Rules, Economic Development and Finance, often needing to determine which meeting to attend because it overlapped with another.
Simmons is a quiet leader, who volunteers his time, money and legal expertise throughout the community and without seeking or wanting recognition.
Simmons once made an impactful statement to me that he “may forget your birthday, but will be there when it matters;” the statement is so accurate because he is that person who will always help, offer advice or check on you with a quick text.” Simmons is exactly the person that you want in your corner.
Please consider re-electing Simmons as a North Attleboro Town Councilor..
Faye Weiner-Jackson
North Attleboro
