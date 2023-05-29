Endorsement for Jonathan Tavares, candidate, Attleboro council
To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Jonathan Tavares for Attleboro City Council at-large. I have known Tavares and his family for many years. Tavares has a passion for Attleboro’s future and I am excited to see his impact on our city.
Tavares, a local attorney, was raised in Attleboro and is also raising his family here. In speaking with him, he talks about his focus on modern housing, our very important senior population, supporting local small business in our city and sound, ethical financial management.
Our city council is a crucial component of our city and I am glad to support Tavares for this open seat.
Mike Levasseur
Attleboro