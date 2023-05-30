Endorsement for Jonathan Tavares, candidate, Attleboro council
To the editor:
I am writing in support of Jonathan Tavares, candidate for city councilor at large in the upcoming special election on June 6.
I have known Tavares for 10 years through our church and by living near him and his family in South Attleboro. He is a responsible, hardworking and conscientious individual of upstanding character who is always ready to give a helping hand.
Tavares has a loving family and cares deeply for his community and city. I have no doubt he will do his utmost to serve our city with our best interests at heart.
Jae Lee
Attleboro