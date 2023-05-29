Endorsement for Jonathan Tavares, candidate, Attleboro council
To the editor:
I have had the pleasure of knowing Jonathan Tavares since he was a young child. Even then I knew there was something different about him. Always disciplined and serious about what he was involved in. Tavares is the kind of person that I wished all of our elected officials could be. Honesty, dedication and commitment. The town of Attleboro would be represented well having him on the council.
Ever since he was young he was civic minded and participated in youth organizations. He was leaps and bounds ahead of his peers. He knew from a young age that good leadership and honesty were necessary in politics. And a leader is what he’s become. If you want a person who cares about people and the city of Attleboro, consider voting for Tavares.
Steve Paiva
Rehoboth