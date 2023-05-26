Endorsement for Jonathan Tavares, candidate, Attleboro council
To the editor:
I have had the opportunity to meet with Jonathan Tavares on six different occasions. We have had the opportunity to discuss the current and future outlook for the city.
Tavares is an energetic, thoughtful young man who has several common sense ideas on keeping Attleboro a very livable, safe, and financially sound city. I am particularly impressed with his ideas regarding the city’s financial health. I know he will be an excellent addition and prudent, enthusiastic member of our city council.
Won’t you please vote with me for Tavares as at-large city councilor on June 6? Keep our city council moving in the right direction during these financially challenging times we are all facing.
Philip Cotsalas
Attleboro