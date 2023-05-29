Endorsement for Jonathan Tavares, candidate, Attleboro council
To the editor:
We are writing to fully endorse Jonathan Tavares for city councilor at-large. Tavares was raised in Attleboro and involved in the Attleboro Youth Commission as a teenager. He understands the importance of local civics and has campaigned for several city council candidates throughout the years.
We’ve watched him grow as a 16-year-old business owner in landscaping, and into real-estate, and now as an attorney who practices law. We know that Tavares will be an asset to our community and a valuable resource to the city. We’re proud of all his accomplishment in his community, and as a father of five children, he will bring along his work ethic and integrity to get the job done.
Paul and Margarida Costa
Attleboro