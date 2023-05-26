Endorsement for Jonathan Tavares, candidate, Attleboro council
To the editor:
My family and I are voting for Jonathan Tavares for city councilor, and we hope you will too.
Tavares brings a fresh perspective to local government. Born to immigrant parents and raised in Attleboro, Tavares is raising his own family of five children in our city and is highly motivated to make Attleboro the best it can be.
As a small business owner, Tavares understands the importance of making wise investments and not spending beyond the budget. Tavares will bring a breath of fresh air to city government that we desperately need.
Please support Tavares in the June 6 special election for city council.
Steve Semple
Attleboro