Endorsement for Jonathan Tavares, candidate, Attleboro council
To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Jonathan Tavares for the city council election on June 6. I have known Tavares for over 15 years. We have served together in church and volunteer initiatives in Attleboro and I can vouch for his outstanding character, work ethic and leadership qualities.
Tavares’s support for building a new senior center showcases his recognition of the importance of providing our elderly population with a space for socialization and support. As a licensed real estate agent, Tavares has observed firsthand our pressing need for affordable housing and will work to ensure residents of all backgrounds have access to safe and affordable homes.
As a father, Tavares understands the significance of quality education. He is committed to supporting our schools and advocating for policies that promote academic excellence.
I encourage Attleboro to support Tavares’s campaign for a bright and inclusive future for our city.
Nate Eckerson
Attleboro