Endorsement for Jonathan Tavares, candidate, Attleboro council
To the editor:
I am pleased to endorse Jonathan Tavares as candidate for the Attleboro City Council. I have known Tavares for many years and I cannot think of a better qualified person for the position.
Tavares, an Attleboro native, has a varied background making him well-suited to participate in decision-making as a councilor. His experience as a successful business owner, lawyer, realtor, husband, and father qualifies him for this role. I believe that Tavares’s effective business management skills and legal experience makes him well-qualified.
For many years, he has shown interest in the political process and has worked for the betterment of Attleboro by being an integral part of numerous local political campaigns. The outstanding level of integrity he exhibits will benefit Attleboro greatly as he serves.
Tavares is intelligent, honest, and dedicated. Add his voice to the Attleboro City Council on June 6.
Holly Ross Fournier
Attleboro