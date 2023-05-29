Endorsement for Jonathan Tavares, candidate, Attleboro council
To the editor:
I would like to formally endorse Jonathan Tavares, candidate for Attleboro City Council at-large. Tavares is an upstanding citizen and resident of Attleboro. He was raised in Attleboro by immigrant parents. I have known Tavares and his family for over 20 years.
Aside from having a bachelor’s degree in business finance, a law degree, a real estate license, and a small business for 13 years, Tavares is a husband and father to five beautiful children. He is loyal and dedicated to whatever he pursues. He is committed to supporting public safety, affordable housing, small businesses, lower tax burden for seniors and a new senior center. I have every faith and assurance in Tavares’s capabilities.
As well, he is a sincere, approachable and compassionate person. That is how I know he is the best choice for the Attleboro City Council at-large member.
Sylvia Seybert
Attleboro