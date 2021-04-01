To the editor:
Residents of North Attleboro please join me in support of Justin Paré in the upcoming Town Council election.
Paré brings a wealth of experience from both his work background and his current role as vice president of Town Council and chair of Finance Committee.
Part of those responsibilities include making the right investments and decisions to continue to fund and improve services at schools, police, fire department, to name a few.
Paré is a strong family man, with four young children attending local schools, has an active role in giving back to the community with both his time and enjoying coaching his children in a number of town sports.
He is a candidate that is dedicated to making North Attleboro better not only for tomorrow but for future generations.
See you at the polls.
David Flannery
North Attleboro
