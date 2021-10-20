Endorsement for Kate Jackson, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
On Nov. 2, please join me in electing Kate Jackson, City Clerk.
Jackson’s experience on the city council will clearly be beneficial in taking over the city clerk’s duties in January. Jackson brings positive energy, strong work ethic and friendly personal skills in all that she does. She has proven herself as an effective team player who can motivate others just by her positive attitude.
I have known Jackson and her family for many years and can attest to their commitment and involvement in Attleboro. This attribute will benefit Jackson greatly as she resumes her duties as city clerk.
Robert Sturm
Attleboro
