Endorsement for Kate Jackson, candidate for city clerk
To the editor:
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, I will be casting my vote for Kate Jackson for city clerk. Her positive attitude is the perfect fit for that position. The staff employed in the city clerk’s office are professional courteous, polite and most importantly, helpful as they assist all who approach the office on any given day.
Although the upcoming retirement of Steve Withers will no doubt leave a void in that office, it is important that the next city clerk be able to assure the continued positive atmosphere in that department remains. Jackson has that upbeat and positive attitude to serve as our next city clerk.
Vote Jackson for city clerk on Nov. 2.
Taylor Winbourne
Attleboro
