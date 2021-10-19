To the editor:
I am writing to encourage all Attleboro voters to participate in the upcoming Nov. 2 election. Elections are important to any democracy and local elections are no exception.
With the upcoming retirement of our long-serving City Clerk Steve Withers, we have an opportunity to elect a new city clerk that is capable and knowledgeable in the duties that the clerk performs.
Kate Jackson has served Attleboro well as an at-large city councilor, member of the planning board and currently as vice president of the municipal council. She is also the Ward 4 city councilor and has a proven record of achievement when contacted by the constituents with concerns within Ward 4 or any other area of our city.
Jackson's passion for public service has benefitted many residents. Her enthusiasm and positive attitude will be beneficial as she assumed the duties of city clerk upon the retirement of Withers.
Tim Curran
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.