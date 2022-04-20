Endorsement for Kevin Snyder, Norton Select Board
To the editor:
I am writing in support of Kevin Snyder for Norton Select Board.
We serve on the finance committee together. Snyder always comes to the meetings prepared, asks relevant, probing questions, and pushes back if the information presented doesn’t seem to add up. He is committed to transparency, regularly suggesting ways to get the information to the townspeople more easily.
Two of Snyder’s core beliefs are fairness and balance. He strives to see both sides of an issue to understand divergent viewpoints. He welcomes discussion of the issues with everyone, regardless of whether he knows they will support him. And when presented with new facts, he is open to changing his position instead of simply digging in.
Snyder doesn’t do anything {span class=”headword hdb tw-bw dhw dpos-h_hw”}{span class=”hw dhw”}half-heartedly{/span}{/span} and his passion when discussing the issues is apparent for everyone to see.
I know he’ll bring these same ethics and passion to the select board.
Joe Parker
Norton