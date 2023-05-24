Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate Attleboro council
To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Laurie Sawyer for city council in the June 6 special election. I have known Sawyer for many years. She is a good and caring person and someone you should want to be on the city council.
Sawyer has been involved with making Attleboro a better place for many years. She has been the chair of the city’s Council on Human Rights. She has participated in litter pick-ups. Sawyer helped my campaign in 2017 and 2019, and several other campaigns. She is involved in our city.
Sawyer is also someone I trust to make the right decisions on issues concerning: environmental sustainability, responsible economic development, planned building maintenance, keeping Attleboro affordable, maintaining safe roads and sidewalks, and so much more.
Sawyer seems slightly shy because she is humble, but she has strong convictions. I can’t recommend her enough to you. Sawyer will make you proud.
Paul Heroux
Attleboro