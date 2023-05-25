Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate Attleboro council
To the editor:
I met Laurie Sawyer in 2008 at our church during a Fellowship Coffee Hour. I bonded with Sawyer and her family right away.
When an “above the knee” snowstorm hit us, her snow shovel was the first noise we heard at our side door, just to shovel and check on us. Her home-made soups and brownie drop-offs were welcomed after too frequent surgical rehabs.
She helps many friends that her full life is involved with.
Please let her sincere caring be apart of your life. I believe you won’t be sorry you welcomed this genuine listener into your Attleboro life. Thank you.
Joyce Nelson Moxham
Attleboro