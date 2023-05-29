Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate, Attleboro council
To the editor:
I am writing in support of Laurie Sawyer’s candidacy for Attleboro City Council At-Large.
In our current tumultuous and divisive political climate, it is so important to support those who I know have integrity of character, the ability to act for public good over private advantage, positive energy for the many tasks that will fall to her if elected, and the ability to listen with awareness of others’ points of view as well as her own.
Although I don’t live in Attleboro, I am a member of the Second Congregational Church where I have seen Sawyer exemplify all of these traits, over a period of many years.
I hope voters will consider electing Sawyer Sawyer as their next at-large city councilor; they will not be disappointed.
Paula Foresman
Mansfield