Endorsement for Laurie Sawyer, candidate Attleboro council
To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Laurie Sawyer for city councillor at large. I have known Sawyer for 15 years through our church and being in a band with her. I find her to be a person who sincerely cares about the city and the people who reside there. Sawyer is the chair of the Council on Human Rights and works for equality for all. She attends different events that promote equality and diversity throughout the area. She also treats others kindly and compassionately.
Sawyer cares deeply about the environment. She has participated in area clean ups and other events that promote environmental awareness and sustainable practices. I know Sawyer is committed to solving problems and stands up for what is right. If she says her priorities are environmental sustainability , senior housing and a senior center, responsible economic development, and planned building maintenance, you better believe she will work her hardest to accomplish those goals.
Tara Tetreault
North Attleboro